Military Oath-Taking Ceremony For Young Soldiers Held In Azerbaijan's Combined Arms Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The military oath-taking ceremony for young soldiers was held in the Combined Arms Army, Trend reports with the reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the ceremony, the blessed memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids was honored. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The young soldiers joining the Army solemnly took the military oath and promised to be loyal to the Motherland.

The speakers at the event congratulated the youth on taking the military oath, wished them to be brave, disciplined and honorably fulfill their military duty to the Motherland.

Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Mahammad Hasanov stated in his speech that classes and lessons will be conducted with young soldiers, who took the military oath, in accordance with their specialization, as well as that intelligent and professional commanders will apply all their knowledge and experience to train soldiers into highly capable defenders of the Motherland.

The military oath-taking ceremony ended with a solemn passage of personnel in front of the podium to the accompaniment of a military march.

