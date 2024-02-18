Another Azerbaijani Judoka Wins Gold Medal At Grand Slam Tournament

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Another
Azerbaijani judoka has won a gold medal at the Grand Slam
tournament in Baku, Trend reports.
On the last day of the competition, Murad Fatiev, competing in
the 90 kg weight category, defeated Hungarian Christian Toth and
climbed to the first step of the podium
Vugar Talibov, competing in the weight category up to 90 kg, won
a bronze medal from the Frenchman Alexis Matey.
Today, another member of the Azerbaijani national team, Jamal
Gamzathanov (100 kilograms), will compete for the gold medal.
Earlier, Hidayat Heydarov (73 kilograms) and Zelim Tskayev (81
kilograms) won gold medals, Omar Rajabli (81 kilograms) won silver
medals, Balabek Agayev (60 kilograms) and Yashar Najafov (66
kilograms) won bronze medals.
MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107867702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.