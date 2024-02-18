Stefanishyna Names Three Main Results Of Munich Security Conference For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine has clarity regarding the further promotion of negotiations on EU membership, and partners are aware of the need to strengthen European defense policy and the importance of the U.S. Congress voting for a Ukraine aid package.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, when asked about the three main messages after the forum.

She said that the Ukrainian delegation had held many bilateral meetings as part of the conference.

"We have clarity regarding further decisions on progress towards [Ukraine's EU] membership negotiations for March. We synchronized our positions with European government officials and discussed sectoral issues related to trade," Stefanishyna said.

According to her, it is also very important that two key messages in the field of defense were formed at the Munich Security Conference.

"The first is that the European defense policy should be strengthened, it should be more capable and sovereign in terms of its security [...] and these decisions will already be made. And, on the other hand, the prime ministers of the European countries themselves confirm that [...] it is necessary to step up our efforts now to transfer all the necessary weapons to Ukraine," she said.

The third, most important point, Stefanishyna said, is an understanding of the importance of the U.S. Congress voting for the decision on supplemental aid to Ukraine.

"Here, I am especially proud that the entire Munich conference as a single European team worked with the American delegations - with Vice President Harris, with the Republicans, with the Democrats who were here. [...] I think this is a very big boost so that when the break is over in the U.S. Congress, this decision will be adopted. We really hope for that," she said.