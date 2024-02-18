Swift Settlement Of Insurance Claims Relieves Families Of J & K Bank Customers

The Bank's Zonal Head (Anantnag) Khursheed Muzaffar displayed the symbolic cheque worth Rs 87 Lacs handed over to the nominees/Legal Heirs of the deceased customers with Zonal Head (Credit Life – PNB MetLife) Irfan Ali Zargar in presence of Bank's Cluster Heads Shaista Khan, Junaid Ahmad Wani and Shariq Mehraj, Zonal Insurance Coordinator Ayman Ali Malik, Branch Heads and other officials of the Bank and PNB MetLife including Area Manager Peer Jeelani and Territory Manager Mudasir Hassan Sheikh.

Expressing gratitude to the Bank and its Insurance partner PNB MetLife, claimants described settlement of claim as a big relief for the families amid tough times.“We think we have been fortunate enough to have this insurance policy/Cover, the timely settlement of which has relieved us of huge financial burden.”

Speaking on the occasion, both the officials from the Bank and the insurance company highlighted the significance of getting the loans insured.“With a single-premium option alongside the bank funding available for the customers, we can safeguard the families of borrowers in case of such unforeseen eventualities”, said Zonal Head (Anantnag) adding,“let's pledge to do our best by advising the borrowers to secure the future of their families by getting their loans insured.”

Representing PNB MetLife, Irfan Ali Zargar reminded the customers of the goodwill of J&K Bank, which he said, always advises its clients to get their loans insured so that their loved ones are taken care of in case of unseen contingencies.“We cannot compensate the emotional loss of life but with good insurance products we can help in relieving the financial burden of the bereaved family”, he said.

