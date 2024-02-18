Yet Another Farmers' March

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh are currently marching towards New Delhi, demanding the government address crucial issues affecting the agricultural sector. Spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, the protest seeks to draw attention to the challenges faced by farmers and the unfulfilled promises made by the government.

The farmers' primary demands include legal guarantees for a Minimum Support Price (MSP), which acts as a safety net for the farming community. The MSP ensures farmers receive a fair price for their produce, providing financial stability amid market uncertainties. Tthe farmers are calling for the MSP to be fixed at least 50 percent higher than the cost of production for any crop, a measure aimed at securing their economic well-being.

The protesters also oppose the planned privatization of the electricity sector, which currently provides subsidized electricity to farmers. Access to affordable electricity is crucial for reducing input costs and sustaining agricultural activities. Moreover, the farmers are demanding waivers of farm loans, a rollback of policies perceived as detrimental to their interests, and compensation for those who lost their lives during the 2020-2021 protests.

The farmers express discontent with the government's failure to address the longstanding issue of farmer suicides, driven by debt resulting from crop failures. Climate change-induced extreme weather and dwindling water sources further compound the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

Despite previous protests leading to the repeal of three controversial farm laws in 2021, farmers accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of reneging on promises made during the 2020-2021 demonstrations. The current protests also highlight concerns about attempts by BJP-ruled states to reintroduce similar laws through alternative means, raising fears among the farming community.

The government's response has been met with opposition, with negotiations yielding limited results. The fortification of Delhi and Haryana borders, coupled with the use of tear gas and other measures, has intensified tensions between farmers and authorities.

As the country approaches a general election, the protests could have political ramifications. Farmers, constituting a significant voting bloc, are disillusioned with what they perceive as anti-farmer policies. The BJP government, recognizing the political implications, recently conferred the nation's highest civilian honors on former Prime Minister Chaudhury Charan Singh and agriculture leader MS Swaminathan in an attempt to garner support.

The ongoing farmers' march is a poignant reminder of the deep-rooted issues plaguing India's agriculture sector. It underlines the urgency for comprehensive reforms to address the financial woes of farmers and ensure the sustainability of this critical sector that significantly contributes to the nation's economy. The government must engage in sincere dialogue, consider the farmers' demands, and work towards implementing lasting solutions to foster a sustainable agriculture production.