The Curse Of Being Overqualified And Underpaid

Merit-Based Recruitment and Promotion:

Ensuring transparency and fairness in recruitment and promotion processes is essential to recognize and reward the contributions of educated youth based on merit. Establishing clear criteria and procedures for recruitment and promotion can help mitigate issues of favoritism and nepotism.

Financial Assistance Programs:

Introducing financial assistance programs, such as scholarships, grants, and low-interest loans, can provide relief to educators facing financial hardships. These programs can help cover expenses related to housing, healthcare, education, and other essential needs.

Monitoring and Evaluation Mechanisms:

Implementing robust monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to oversee the implementation of reforms and ensure accountability is vital. This could involve establishing oversight committees, conducting regular audits, and soliciting feedback from educators and other stakeholders.

Collaboration with Academic Institutions:

Collaborating with academic institutions, both within Kashmir and at the national level, can facilitate knowledge sharing and exchange of best practices in education governance and management. This collaboration can lead to innovative solutions and strategies to address the challenges faced by educated youth in Kashmir.

The story of the educated youth in Kashmir is a tale of unfulfilled aspirations and untapped potential. It's a story that highlights the urgent need for reform and recognition in the education sector. Until then, the struggle continues for these educators who dream of a brighter future amidst the shadows of neglect and indifference.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now