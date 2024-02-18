A New Renaissance In Information Technology

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Mohammad Hanief

Technology today is evolving at a rapid pace, enabling faster change and progress, causing an acceleration of the rate of change. However, it is not only technology trends and emerging technologies that are evolving, a lot more has changed, making IT professionals realize that their role will not stay the same in the contactless world tomorrow. And an IT professional in 2024 will constantly be learning, unlearning, and relearning (out of necessity, if not desire).

What does this mean for you? It means staying current with emerging technologies and latest technology trends. And it means keeping your eyes on the future to know which skills you'll need to know to secure a safe job tomorrow and even learn how to get there.



Generative AI, a cutting-edge technology, has revolutionized various industries by enabling machines to create content that resembles human-generated work. It encompasses a wide range of applications, from text generation to image synthesis and even music composition. After mastering generative AI, individuals can pursue exciting job roles in fields such as artificial intelligence research, data science, and creative industries. The ever-expanding applications of generative AI promise a bright future for those who master this technology, offering opportunities to shape how we interact and create content in the digital age.

Computing power has already established its place in the digital era, with almost every device and appliance being computerized. And it's here for even more as data science experts have predicted that the computing infrastructure we are building right now will only evolve for the better in the coming years. At the same time, we have 5G already; gear up for an era of 6G with more power in our hands and devices surrounding us. Even better, computing power is generating more tech jobs in the industry but would require specialized qualifications for candidates to acquire.

From data science to robotics and IT management, this field will power the largest percentage of employment in every country. The more computing our devices will need, the more technicians, IT teams, relationship managers, and the customer care economy will flourish. One essential branch under this field that you can learn today is RPA, i.e. Robotic Process Automation.

Artificial intelligence has played an essential role in making our world smarter and smoother. It is not just simulating humans but going the extra mile to make our lives hassle-free and simpler. These smarter devices are here to stay in 2024 and even further, as data scientists are working on AI home robots, appliances, work devices, wearables, and so much more! Almost every job needs smart software applications to make our work life more manageable. Smarter devices are another addition to the IT industry that is of high requirement and demand as more companies transform into digital spaces. Almost every higher-level job requires good IT and automation proficiency to thrive.

Datafication is simply transforming everything in our lives into devices or software powered by data. So, in short, Datafication is the modification of human chores and tasks into data-driven technology. From our smartphones, industrial machines, and office applications to AI-powered appliances and everything else, data is here to stay for longer than we can ever remember! So, to keep our data stored correctly and securely and safely, it has become an in-demand specialization in our economy.



Datafication leads to a higher need for IT professionals, data scientists, engineers, technicians, managers, and so much more. Even more useful is that anyone with a sound knowledge of technology can do a certification in data-related specializations to find a job in this space. Data jobs are more about skills than big-level qualifications.



Artificial Intelligence, or AI, has already received a lot of buzz in the past decade. Still, it continues to be one of the new technology trends because of its notable effects on how we live, work and play are only in the early stages. AI is already known for its superiority in image and speech recognition, navigation apps, smartphone personal assistants, ride-sharing apps and so much more.

Other than that, AI will be used further to analyze interactions to determine underlying connections and insights, to help predict demand for services like hospitals enabling authorities to make better decisions about resource utilization, and to detect the changing patterns of customer behaviour by analyzing data in near real-time, driving revenues and enhancing personalized experiences. With AI spreading its wings across sectors, new jobs will be created in development, programming, testing, support and maintenance, to name a few. On the other hand AI also offers some of the highest salaries today!

Machine learning the subset of AI, is also being deployed in all kinds of industries, creating a huge demand for skilled professionals. Forrester predicts AI, machine learning, and automation will create 9 percent of new U.S. jobs by 2025, jobs including robot monitoring professionals, data scientists, automation specialists, and content curators, making it another new technology trend you must keep in mind too!

Extended reality comprises all the technologies that simulate reality, from Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality to Mixed Reality and everything else in-between. It is a significant technology trend right now as all of us are craving to break away from the so-called real boundaries of the world. By creating a reality without any tangible presence, this technology is massively popular amongst gamers, medical specialists, and retail and modeling.

Regarding extended reality, gaming is a crucial area for popular careers that don't require high-level qualifications but rather a passion for online gaming. You can pursue game design, animation or even editing programs to pursue a successful career in this specialization.

With people being accommodated and tangled with devices and technologies, confidence and trust have been built towards digital technologies. This familiar digital trust is another vital trend leading to more innovations. With digital conviction, people believe that technology can create a secure, safe and reliable digital world and help companies invent and innovate without worrying about securing the public's confidence.



To create a safer space for digital users, cyber security and ethical hacking are the major specializations you can check out. In these two, there is an array of jobs you can discover from junior to senior levels. For ethical hacking, you might have to take up professional certifications, while for cyber security, a diploma or even a master's qualification is sufficient to aim for a high-salary role.



As we stand on the brink of 2024, the technological landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Indeed, tech trends 2024 will not only shape our immediate future but also redefine the very fabric of society and business. Consequently, tech leaders are in a unique position to strategically lay down a roadmap where technology investments help their businesses sustain success amidst uncertainties and pressures.



Organizations need to evaluate the impacts and benefits of the latest technology trends to determine which innovation will have the most significant impact on their success. Consequently, staying abreast of the trends is crucial for anyone looking to maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly digital world.

The author can be mailed at [email protected] , X (Twitter): @haniefmha