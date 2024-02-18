Shopian Boy, 10, Wins Gold In Tri-Nation Int'l Championship

Samiullah Aashiq, son of Aashiq Hussain Thoker from Ramnagri, Shopian, emerged victorious in the international championship.

Samiullah said he was inclined towards martial arts since childhood and joined a local academy three years ago.

“Over the past three years, I have competed at district, state, national and now international levels,” he said.

Samiullah said winning a medal at the international level is a recognition of one's hard work and dedication, which instills even greater confidence to excel whenever an opportunity arises.

“I have been selected for the Martial Arts World Championship, scheduled to take place in Iraq next month, and I am diligently preparing to perform well there too,” he added.

Samiullah's father, Aashiq Hussain, said he is proud of his son's achievements. He credited the local academy, particularly coach Owais Ahmad, for nurturing Samiullah's talent.

“I am overjoyed by my son's success in the Tri-Nation championship, and I am optimistic that he will continue to shine in the upcoming World Championship,” he said.

Encouraging parents to support their children's interests and engage them in sports, Aashiq Hussain said such activities are important to promote physical and mental well-being and keep youth away from social evils.

