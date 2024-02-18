Shopian Boy, 10, Wins Gold In Tri-Nation Int'l Championship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SHOPIAN – A 10-year-old boy from south Kashmir has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching a gold medal at the Tri-Nation International Championship 2024 held in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Samiullah Aashiq, son of Aashiq Hussain Thoker from Ramnagri, Shopian, emerged victorious in the international championship.
Samiullah said he was inclined towards martial arts since childhood and joined a local academy three years ago.
“Over the past three years, I have competed at district, state, national and now international levels,” he said.
"I have been selected for the Martial Arts World Championship, scheduled to take place in Iraq next month, and I am diligently preparing to perform well there too," he added.
“I have been selected for the Martial Arts World Championship, scheduled to take place in Iraq next month, and I am diligently preparing to perform well there too,” he added.
Samiullah's father, Aashiq Hussain, said he is proud of his son's achievements. He credited the local academy, particularly coach Owais Ahmad, for nurturing Samiullah's talent.
“I am overjoyed by my son's success in the Tri-Nation championship, and I am optimistic that he will continue to shine in the upcoming World Championship,” he said.
Encouraging parents to support their children's interests and engage them in sports, Aashiq Hussain said such activities are important to promote physical and mental well-being and keep youth away from social evils.
