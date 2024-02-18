All Vacant Spaces Of Waqf Board Will Be Rented Out Soon: Andrabi

She paid obeisance at several shrines and took stock of the facilities at these shrines. Dr Andrabi met some devotees at the shrine of Baba Ghulam Shah and Balla Da Bagh to get the on the spot feedback regarding facilities and arrangements and improvements required.

During her tour, Dr Andrabi said that the Waqf Board has upgraded facilities at all major shrines throughout J&K where many works are still going on. She said the board is

now planning to reach out to remote places also & formulate a work plan for upgrading facilities there also.

“Now the properties of Waqf Board are being looked after in every area by the Board and streamlining of records and the usages are being ensured strictly as per the Waqf Act in vogue”, said Waqf Chairperson.

She said that all abandoned vacant spaces will be rented out soon through public auctions.

Dr Andrabi also met some public delegations at Jiya Pota Ghat, Hari Ghat & Hari Mandir Park Pota Ghat, Hari Ghat & Hari Mandir Park.

She was accompanied by the Administrator Aabid Hussain, Tehsildar Waqf Board Fareed Ahmad and other concerned.

