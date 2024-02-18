Azad Rues Lack Of Vocal Opposition On Issue Of Article 370 In J & K

The BJP-led central government abrogated Article 370 providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories.

“There is a lack of vocal opposition from other party leaders on the issue of Article 370 if we are elected to power, we promise that our government will work tirelessly to uphold the rights of the people, particularly in terms of land ownership and employment opportunities,” the former chief minister said.

Addressing a public rally in Mandi area of Poonch on the third day of his five-day tour of Pir Panjal region, Azad urged the youth to channel their energies into positive endeavours that contribute to the betterment of the society.

Referring to the terror attacks in Poonch and Srinagar in the past couple of months, he vehemently condemned the acts of violence perpetrated by Pakistan, resulting in the loss of innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a resolute stance against such heinous acts, Azad emphasized the need for concerted efforts to counter terrorism and maintain peace in the region.

The DPAP leader stressed the importance of constructive engagement and community involvement as vital components in fostering a culture of peace, harmony and progress.

Azad appealed for peace and unity among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Without naming anyone but apparently referring to the tension after four new communities, including Paharis, were included in the list of Scheduled Tribes, Azad said some people are involved in divisive strategies that have resulted in the fragmentation of communities.

He reiterated the importance of maintaining solidarity as a singular community, urging the people not to succumb to the influences of divisive politics propagated by certain parties.

He reaffirmed his mission to uplift the underprivileged, outlining plans to establish more schools, colleges, roads and districts to enhance the overall socio-economic landscape of the region.

