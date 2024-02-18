Video: Unregulated Mutton & Poultry Rates Hit Kashmiri Consumers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) In Kashmir, the absence of regulatory control over mutton and poultry prices has left common people grappling with skyrocketing costs.

The government's decision to end regulatory oversight last year has led to a surge in mutton rates, with retailers charging consumers anywhere from 700 to 750 rupees per kilogram.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, a locally established mutton retailers association in Kashmir say that they have taken a stand. They say that they have announced fixed mutton rates and encourage people to report any instances of overcharging.