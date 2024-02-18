Mutilated Leopard In Budgam Sparks Concerns About Wildlife Trade, Black Magic

Ahmad along with other officials from the wildlife department rushed to the area and found that the dead leopard had missing body parts.

The team was shocked to find that the genitals, nails, and tail of the leopard had been mutilated by the perpetrators.

“In my 15 years of service, I have never seen such a case,” recalls Ahmad.

The carcass of the leopard was shifted to Dachigam, Srinagar for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of its death. However wildlife officials believe that it might be a natural death or an encounter with another leopard.

“Killing a leopard isn't a cake-walk for a human being. The eye of the leopard was found damaged. But we are waiting for the post-mortem, that will clear the air,” Ahmad told Kashmir Observer.

An official of the wildlife department said that the Leopard body parts are used in traditional medicine to treat various ailments, although there is no scientific evidence to support their efficacy.

He said certain beliefs and superstitions attribute special powers or qualities to leopard body parts like gaining strength, overcoming fear etc.

Ahmad also echoed the same opinion, saying that locals believe the leopard's body parts are utilized for black magic and enchantment.

The practice of black magic, locally known as 'sehar,' has persisted through the ages, casting a shadow over Kashmir's spiritual landscape.

In Kashmiri culture, black magic is often associated with superstitions, myths, and rituals passed down through generations. It is perceived as a potent tool for settling scores, seeking revenge, or gaining power and control over others.

Altaf Husaain Dentoo, Wildlife Warden, Wetlands told Kashmir Observer that cause of the death, according to the postmortem reports is the 'rupturing of the spleen'.

“Some body parts have been missing but it's not the case of poaching. We have started the investigation to ascertain the facts,” Dentoo said.

It's worth noting that according to Sections 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, any act of killing, poaching, maiming, poisoning, or torturing an animal constitutes a cognizable offense, mandating the immediate filing of an FIR at the local police station.

Dentoo said that leopard is listed under Schedule I of the wildlife act and the trading of his body parts is a very serious offense.

The penalty for such offenses include rigorous imprisonment for up to five years, a fine, or both.

In recent times, wildlife trade has surged in Jammu and Kashmir, while officials have taken insufficient measures to protect the animals.

According to a report, over 43 leopards have been poached in the union territory from the last nine years.

In 2021, the wildlife department along with J&K police arrested one person and recovered a number of leopard and other forest animal hides and body parts from his possession in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

The officials recovered forest animal parts including eight leopard hides, four musk deer pods and 38 bear gallbladders, including the gallbladder that seems to be about eight years old.

Similarly, in the Manwal

area of Jammu region, the officials recovered 05 Leopard pelts, 07 leopard nails, 08 canines, 02 molars, 02 leopard skulls and leopard bones (04 Jaw bones, 140 bones pieces), 01 musk teeth were seized from another accused.

