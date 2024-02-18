'Minimum Govt, Maximum Governance' Has Been My Mantra: PM Modi

Addressing the World Governments Summit here on the second day of this visit to the UAE, Modi said that the government should interfere as little as possible in the lives of people.

“I believe that people should neither feel the absence of a government, but at the same time, nor should there be pressure from the government,” he said while stressing the mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

“In fact, I believe that the government should interfere as little as possible in the lives of people,” he said.

The Prime Minister noted in the last few years in India, people's trust in the government has increased.

“People have trust in the intent and commitment of the Indian government. This was possible only because we prioritised public sentiments,” he said.

“Bharat has seen a great transformation in recent times. Be it Bharat's sanitation drive, digital literacy campaign or girl education campaign, the success of each such big goal has been ensured only through people's participation,” he added.

Modi said that as chief minister of Gujarat and as Prime Minister he has spent 23 years in government and his principle of 'minimum government, maximum governance'.

The prime minister said his government focused on women-led development, strengthening the financial, social, and political conditions of the Indian women.

Modi said social and financial inclusion has been his government's priority and over 50 crore people were connected to the banking system.

“Social and financial inclusion have remained our government's prime priorities. We have associated over 50 crore people with the banking system...these were the people who didn't have any bank account!”

“It is the result of our consistent efforts that India is shining on the global stage in the fields of fintech and digital payments, he said.

The world today needs governments that are inclusive, take everyone along, and are clean and free from corruption, he asserted.

“On one hand the world is progressing towards modernity, on the other, the challenges from earlier centuries are intensifying,” he said.

Today, technology is proving to be a key disruptor be it positive or negative, he said.

“Terrorism in various forms is bringing new challenges before humanity every day. Today, climate challenges are becoming widespread with time. On the one hand, there are domestic concerns, on the other hand, the international system seems in disarray,” Modi said.

The prime minister said that people need governments today that can provide – Ease of Living, Ease of Justice, Ease of Mobility, Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Business.

In his remarks, Modi also said Dubai is becoming the epicentre of the global economy, commerce and technology.

“The World Government Summit has become a great medium to bring together thought leaders from across the world on a common platform. The way Dubai is emerging is an epicentre of global economy, commerce and technology, it represents a splendid example before the globe,” he said.

Hailing UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, Modi said he is a leader with vision and resolve.

The World Governments Summit is taking place under the theme of 'Shaping Future Governments' with the conversation involving governments, international organisations, thought leaders, and private sector leaders from around the globe.

Ahead of his address at the summit, the PM met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE. The two leaders discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation including trade and investment, technology, education and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi who began his two-day visit to the Arab nation on Tuesday arrived in Abu Dhabi and was welcomed by United Arab Emirates president Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was also accorded the Guard of Honour.

On Tuesday night, the Burj Khalifa also lit up with the words –“Guest of Honor -the Republic of India” – ahead of Modi's address at the World Government Summit.

