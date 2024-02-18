Bharat Rang Mahotsav Begins In Srinagar

The festival begins with Ravindra Bharti's Hindi play, titled“Agin Tiriya”, directed by Sangeeta Tiple.

“The five-day theatre festival will portray five captivating plays, each a masterpiece in its own right, spanning various genres and languages,” Suman Vaidya, festival controller at NSD, said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“The event this year is centered on Vasudev Kutumbakam, the nation's G20 president, and Vande Bharangam, an inspiring plea for artistic and theatrical unification worldwide. Through the performing arts, the festival aims to bring together many cultures and celebrate societal peace, providing an immensely stimulating experience,” he said.

Theatre-goers will be able to see Kashmiri play“Aarmin Pather”, directed by Shah-e-Jehan Ahmad Bhagat on Saturday, followed by writer-director Sachin Malvi's Hindi play“Sifar” on Sunday.

Bhaskar Mukherjee's Bengali play“Fele Asa MegaHertz” will be performed on Monday.

Writer Nicola Pianzola's“The Global City” - an English language play, will draw curtains on the festival on Tuesday.

Vaidya said the festival is a significant event as it reflects a commitment on part of the NSD towards artistic excellence and cultural diversity.

“We are committed to promote the magic of theatre, provide a platform for diverse voices and chronicles to bloom,” he said.

The event, Vaidya said, was held in Srinagar the previous year as well and that people in hordes had gathered at Tagore Hall to see amazing creative encounters.

He also claimed that the festival spanned over 15 cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Srinagar, Varanasi and Bangluru.

“We're trying to reach as many people as possible, and we're hoping that the event in Srinagar will attract a sizable audience,” he added.

He said that two groups from Srinagar were selected for the event of which one performed in Delhi a day earlier while another one is to perform on Friday at Tagore Hall.

This grand celebration of the artistry unfurls its wings across 15 cities in India, casting a spotlight on the resplendent diversity of the country's performing art landscape. As the festival's caravan journeys through the cultural heartlands, it invites connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike to partake in this vibrant panorama, Vaidya added.





The annual theatre festival began on February 1 at Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) with the opening play“Humare Ram”, featuring actor and NSD alumnus Ashutosh Rana.

