Tears, Hugs & Joy As Sarfaraz Khan Makes India Test Debut

A consistent performer on the domestic circuit for Mumbai, Sarfaraz has been in contention for national selection for a long time but the 26-year-old has had to wait for his chance to break into the Indian Test side.

Having received his maiden India call-up earlier in the series, Sarfaraz was in line for debut ever since India lost the services of KL Rahul for this Test and also given that his Mumbai teammate Shreyas Iyer lost his spot and Virat Kohli is unavailable.

On the other hand, with a sparkly average nearing 47 with the bat, Uttar Pradesh's Jurel became the obvious pick for the wicketkeeper-batter's spot after KS Bharat failed to make the most of the opportunities with the bat.

The two youngsters got their names engraved on the rich roster of India's Test cricketers with Sarfaraz becoming the 311th player and Jurel the 312th.

The right-handed Sarfaraz was presented his cap by former India captain and most successful Test bowler Anil Kumble.

“Sarfu, really proud of you, the way you have come through. I am sure your dad and your family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work,” Kumble, also the former national coach, said in the team huddle.

“There were some disappointments but despite that, all the runs you have scored through the domestic season - well done to you. I am sure you will have lots of wonderful memories today. (This is the) start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you, and this is for you. Good luck,” he added.

Sarfaraz was later seen showing his India cap to his father and coach Naushad Khan who was overwhelmed with emotions and broke down.

Sarfaraz was also seen wiping off his wife's happy tears at the venue.

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik shared interesting anecdotes and statistics while making his speech during the cap presentation to Jurel.

