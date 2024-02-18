Two J & K Cricketers To Play In Indian Veteran Premier League

Fast bowling all-rounder Omar Alam and right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler Samiullah Beigh, who have represented J&K at the national level, will mix it up with some of the game's greatest players in the league.

As per news agency KNO, Samiulla has played 23 T20s, 37 List-A games, and 61 First-class matches. He also played for North Zone, and attended multiple IPL camps. Meanwhile, Omar Alam has represented J&K in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies. He is also well-known in the local cricket environment.

Samiulla Beigh, a resident of Buchpora Srinagar, said,“I'm really excited to be a part of the first IVP league; it's a prestigious tournament that's bound to grow. I've been playing cricket consistently since retiring from first-class matches to stay in fitness. Facing players like Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Sehwag, and Yousuf Pathan will be a great challenge and a lot of pleasure.”

Omar Alam (40), a resident of Babadem, Srinagar said he has played in several leagues and matches at the local and national levels and has been involved in cricket since he was a child.

“We will report to Dehradun by Sunday, and our match is scheduled for February 24,” Alam beamed. (KNO)

