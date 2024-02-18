BSF Lodges Protest With Pak Rangers Over Ceasefire Violation Along IB In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The BSF on Thursday lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers for unprovoked firing on one of its forward posts along the International Border here the previous day, officials said.
The level flag meeting for nearly half-an-hour was held between the two sides at border outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh this afternoon, the officials said.
On Wednesday evening, Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire by firing on a BSF post at Makwal in the R S Pura Sector, prompting retaliation from the Indian side.
The cross-border firing continued for 25 minutes but there was no casualty or damage on the Indian side.
The officials said the meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere with both sides agreeing to maintain peace and tranquility on the International Border.
