Legal Battle Brews As Tramboo Sports Serves Notice To CBMAK Members

Through their advocate M Abu Bakr Pandit, the duo has served a legal notice demanding compensation and threatening criminal action against Fayaz Ahmad Dar, President of CBMAK, and Fawzul Kabeer, CBMAK's Spokesperson.

The notice, which has been filed in the J&K High Court in Srinagar, cites a series of grievances against the CBMAK members. It accuses them of making defamatory statements on social media platforms and national news channels, causing significant harm to Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd.'s reputation and the Kashmir willow industry at large.

The genesis of the dispute lies in the aftermath of Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd.'s participation in the reality program Shark Tank India (Season 3) as contestants.

The legal notice states that the company, which has been in the business of manufacturing wooden and wood-related products since 1982, specializes in crafting premium-grade Kashmir Willow Bats. The innovative manufacturing process and operations, showcased on the reality show, were aimed at highlighting the financial advantages they bring to the cricket bat industry as a whole.

However, the legal notice alleges that CBMAK officials, particularly Fawzul Kabeer, have launched a campaign of defamation against Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. on various media platforms. These actions, according to the notice, have not only damaged the reputation of the company but have also hindered the growth and development of the Kashmir willow industry as a whole.

The notice asserts that the CBMAK officials have failed to foster healthy competition and encourage innovation within the industry. Instead, they have been accused of engaging in controversies, internal politics and unfair practices, which have created a hostile environment for new entrants and stifled competition.

Furthermore, the notice accuses Fawzul Kabeer of abusing his position within the industry to unfairly harm Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. and its competitors. Allegations of threatening other manufacturers to cease supplying goods to Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. have also been levied, accompanied by coercive tactics such as boycott threats.

In the legal notice issued, the Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. is demanding a compensation of Rs 10.50 crores for the demanding special damages on account of mental torture, agony, financial loss, and injury inflicted to my clients reputation, honor due to the statement/averment of the CBMAK officials. They have also demanded an unconditional apology to be issued on all social media platforms and news channels, along with an assurance of refraining from further defamatory actions.

The notice stipulates a 15-day period for compliance, failing which Tramboo Sports Pvt. Ltd. threatens to initiate appropriate legal action in the court of law, putting the onus on the CBMAK officials to act swiftly or face the consequences of their actions.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer on the recent controversy, Saad Tramboo said that the CBMAK should have contacted and talked to us and sorted things before sending a legal notice.

“We have replied to the legal notice and a new notice to the President and Spokesperson of the Cricket Bat Manufacturers of Kashmir (CBMAK) against defamation, criminal action and sued them against defamation,” Saad said.

Saad said that the allegations levelled by them had no immediate effect on the deal that was finalized at Shark Tank India and the brand traffic is all time high but we fear repercussions in the long run. We are in contact with the team of Aman Gupta and Piyush Bansal of Shark Tank India, they are actively guiding us and are fully aware of our story and our pitch which lasted for more than an hour.

“When are in touch with the shark tank India team and we are in the last phase of getting our deal done.”

“The CBMAK is jealous, as we are young and we were able to grab eyeballs and the Kashmir willow started to get associated with Tramboo sports and there is a new competition in the market, so they tried to bring us down and seek attention,” he added.

“The allegations have been mostly levelled by Fowzul Kabir as Kashmir willow bat used to associate with him. It is the ecosystem of business that competitors come, they could not tolerate healthy competition”

“SONY team also told us whenever a brand is building these things happen,” Saad toldKashmir Observer.

Responding to a question to how the developments have affected him as a young entrepreneur, Saad said that he took it positively, when we tend to do something big, and some people try to pull you down and we hadn't lied, all accusations were based on lies.

Pertinently, the entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmiri youth made waves on the Shark Tank India 3 as Srinagar-based 'Tramboo Sports' landed a lucrative deal worth Rs 30 lakh with two prominent investors.

Peyush Bansal of Lenskart and Aman Gupta of BOAT had emerged as the winning investors, agreeing to invest Rs 30 lakh for a four percent equity stake in Tramboo Sports Kashmir willow bat brand.

Later, the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) launched a legal offensive against 'SONY Entertainment Television' and the contenders featured in the 'Shark Tank India' for disseminating alleged falsehoods and detrimental assertions regarding the Kashmir Cricket Bat Manufacturing sector.

Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir Spokesperson had said that numerous misrepresentations were spotlighted in the show's Season 3 episode aired on January 30, 2024. Specifically, the participants, Mr. Hamad Tramboo and Mr. Saad Tramboo, representing Tramboo Kashmir Willow cricket bats, laid claim to being the trailblazers in the Kashmir bat manufacturing domain-a proclamation staunchly contested by CBMAK.

