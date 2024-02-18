ECI Likely To Visit J & K On March 12

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The full-Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory on March 12 and 13, sources disclosed.
Sources said that the EC comprising Chief Election Commissioner and two Election Commissioners would visit J&K, likely on March 12 and 13, to review preparedness for Lok Sabha polls to be held in April and May.
During its visit to J&K, the poll panel is expected to meet different stakeholders including political parties and officials from civil administration and police.
The poll-panel could also asses' feasibility for holding Assembly polls in J&K in view of the deadline set-up by the Supreme Court.
On December 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission of India to hold J&K Assembly polls by September 30, 2024. Read Also India Has Nearly 97 Crore Voters Now, Says EC RS Elections For 15 States On Feb 27, J&K's Seats Lying Vacant
Jammu & Kashmir is without any elected government since June 19, 2018 when BJP withdrew support to Mehbooba Mufti-led government, citing deteriorating security situation in the erstwhile state.
It is worthwhile to mention that the Election Commission of India has approved 635 companies of paramilitary forces in Jammu and Kashmir and 57 in Ladakh for conduct of polls for six Lok Sabha seats in the two Union Territories carved out of the erstwhile state of J&K.
