SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Srinagar In Trans-National Human Trafficking Case

In a statement, a spokesperson said that special teams of the SIA, aided by the Srinagar police, started the searches in the early hours.

The statement reads that during the operation, incriminating material and documents such as identity cards, bank documents, identity cards, and registers besides digital devices like mobile phones and computers were seized from various HR consultancies.

“The case pertains to the illegal trafficking of foreign nationals into Indian Territory, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Investigations reveal that vulnerable foreign nationals are trafficked to India under the guise of employment opportunities. Upon their transportation to Jammu and Kashmir, they are sold to fake and illegal human resource agencies/consultancies, who further exploit them under the garb of job opportunities such as domestic helpers, maids, and babysitters, often leading to sexual exploitation,” it reads.

It added that this nefarious scheme is part of a broader conspiracy hatched by international terrorist organizations, in connivance with notorious trans-border human traffickers.“These groups facilitate the infiltration of foreign nationals across international borders, concealing their original identities with forged Indian documents with an ultimate aim to establish sleeper cells to aid, execute, or facilitate terrorist acts in J&K.”

It added that the SIA affirms that the seized material will be meticulously examined so that all the accused persons are identified and brought to book.“Todays search operation marks the continuous pursuit of SIA in dismantling the terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir and unfurling the sinister agendas of international terrorist organizations operating in the region.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now