Elderly Man Dies After Falling From Moving Vehicle In South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A 58-year old man died after he fell from a moving vehicle in Cheyan village of Devsar in south Kashmir's Kulgam on Thursday officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man was traveling in an automobile when he fell down on road from it in Cheyan village.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said the man died on the spot, while his body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.
He has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Bhat son of Abdul Aziz Bhat of Nawa Qazigund.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Woman Found Dead In Central Kashmir's Magam, Probe Launched Man Dies Of Suffocation In South Kashmir's Kulgam
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.