Elderly Man Dies After Falling From Moving Vehicle In South Kashmir's Kulgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the man was traveling in an automobile when he fell down on road from it in Cheyan village.

He said the man died on the spot, while his body has been shifted to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

He has been identified as Ghulam Hassan Bhat son of Abdul Aziz Bhat of Nawa Qazigund.

