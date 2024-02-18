Driver Dies As Tipper Plunges Into Dal Lake

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A tipper driver died after the vehicle he was driving plunged into the Dal Lake near Makaye Park in Srinagar, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that a tipper bearing registration number JK06-2692 plunged into the Dal Lake near Makaye point, following which a team was dispatched to the spot.
“Body of the driver has been retrieved and has been taken in procession for further medico-legal formalities,” the police official said.
The driver has been identified as Tariq Ahmad Khatana, son of Muhammad Hussain of Kangan.
According to the police officials, the prima facia seems to be the loss of control over the vehicle, adding that the investigation into the incident has been started. Read Also Four Injured In Accident In North Kashmir's Uri , 2 Critical Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Kishtwar; 3 Killed, 12 Injured
