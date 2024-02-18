SIA Raids 18 Location In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday raided at-least 18 locations in summer capital Srinagar in connection with investigation of a case.
Quoting a
ADVERTISEMENT
top official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that
SIA
is conducting
raids
at 18 locations in summer capital Srinagar.
The searches are being carried out in FIR no 01 of 2024 registered at SIA
Kashmir, he said.
The searches are being conducted at 'Win placement' Rawalpora, 'Khidmat placement' Rawalopora, Madeeha Placement Rambagh, Superman placement, Chanpora area and other locations of the district.
These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said, adding that further
details of the case will be shared later, he said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also SIA Raids 5 Locations In Delhi, Srinagar SIA Files Chargesheet Against 12 In KP's Killing
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.