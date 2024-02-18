SIA Raids 18 Location In Srinagar

Quoting a

top official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that

SIA

is conducting

raids

at 18 locations in summer capital Srinagar.

The searches are being carried out in FIR no 01 of 2024 registered at SIA

Kashmir, he said.

The searches are being conducted at 'Win placement' Rawalpora, 'Khidmat placement' Rawalopora, Madeeha Placement Rambagh, Superman placement, Chanpora area and other locations of the district.

These searches are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, the official said, adding that further

details of the case will be shared later, he said.



