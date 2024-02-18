Promote Harmony, Support Weaker Sections: LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called upon the people to rededicate themselves to promote social harmony and collectively work for the upliftment of the weaker sections of the society.
On the holy occasion of Surya Saptami,Sinha paid obeisance to Lord Martand at Martand Surya Temple, Paloura, Jammu on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
He participated in the Mahayagya organised by Martand Tirath Trust and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of one and all.
The LG interacted with the people and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.
Since time immemorial Jammu Kashmir has been known as the land of spirituality and one of the main centres of learning and knowledge in the country. It has always promoted inclusive cultural ecosystems and kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom, the LG said. Read Also J&K Is Confluence Of Art, Wisdom & Culture: LG J&K To Lead Nation In Farmers' Income In 4 Yrs: LG Sinha
He said, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the vision of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' has been transformed into a peoples' movement.
AK Sidha, President, Martand Tirath Trust; Avtar Krishan, Chairman; TK Tickoo, General Secretary, other members of Martand Tirath Trust and people from different walks of life were present.
Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K and senior officials of UT Administration were also present.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.