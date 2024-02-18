Promote Harmony, Support Weaker Sections: LG

On the holy occasion of Surya Saptami,Sinha paid obeisance to Lord Martand at Martand Surya Temple, Paloura, Jammu on Friday.

He participated in the Mahayagya organised by Martand Tirath Trust and prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of one and all.

The LG interacted with the people and extended his hearty greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Since time immemorial Jammu Kashmir has been known as the land of spirituality and one of the main centres of learning and knowledge in the country. It has always promoted inclusive cultural ecosystems and kept alive time-tested traditional wisdom, the LG said.

He said, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the vision of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' has been transformed into a peoples' movement.

AK Sidha, President, Martand Tirath Trust; Avtar Krishan, Chairman; TK Tickoo, General Secretary, other members of Martand Tirath Trust and people from different walks of life were present.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K and senior officials of UT Administration were also present.

