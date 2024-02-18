50 Detained In Srinagar Ahead Of Protests In Farmers' Support

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday detained 50 trade union leaders and activists who were planning to hold a protest at Lal Chowk here in support of the demands of agitating farmers.
The protest was planned in response to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's call for a 'Bharat Bandh' to press the government to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
ADVERTISEMENT
The leaders and activists were detained by police near Pratap Park on Residency Road as they were assembling for protests and taken to Kothibagh police station, officials said.
CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami condemned the police action.
“Condemning in no uncertain terms the use of forces against the peaceful protest of Apple Farmers' Federation of India, scheme workers and CITU leaders organised in response to Grameen Bharat Bandh,” Tarigami said in a series of posts on X. Read Also Farmers' Protest: Govt-Farmer Leaders Meeting Ends, Next Round Of Talks On Sunday Singhu, Tikri Borders Remain Sealed As Farmers' Stir Enters Day 3, Delhi Police Extra Vigilant
He claimed that scores of leaders, including Kulgam District Development Council (DDC) chairman Mohammad Afzal, Apple Farmers' Federation of India president Zahoor Ahmad Rather, general secretary Abdul Rasheed, were“unjustly arrested after being bundled into police vehicles”.
“The use of brute force against peaceful protesters is an affront to democracy and a violation of fundamental rights,” he added.
Farmers from Punjab began their 'Delhi Chalo' march on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.
The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points ever since. Their agitation entered the fourth day on Friday.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867644
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.