Student Enrolment: Data Suggests J & K Experienced Major Changes In 5 Yrs

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities have claimed that from the year 2010 to 2019 only 819 civil works in schools under the Capex budget were completed in the erstwhile state while after 2019 to 2023; at least 2339 works under the UT Capex budget were completed.
The official documents accessed by the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) wherein the authorities have made comparison of major works and initiatives taken before and after 2019 reveal that prior to 2019, at least 819 civil works in schools were completed. However, after 2019 at least 2339 civil works were completed.
ADVERTISEMENT
The documents further reveal that under the erstwhile centrally sponsored schemes including SSA, RMSA and Samagra Shiksha, at least 9635 civil works in schools were completed from 2004-2019 and post 2019, at least 12,600 such works were completed.“342 Spill over works also got completed.”
Earlier, the government had claimed that prior to 2019, schools in Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing a deficit of average number of working academic days due to 'unrest' here.
However, in the past five years, the academic days in schools of Jammu and Kashmir have increased by over 30 percent.“Prior to 2019, due to unrest, the average number of working days for which Schools remain functional was 128-150.” Read Also SED Refutes News About Lack of Teachers in Govt Schools Only 30% Schools Have Internet Connection In J&K
“After 2019, the schools remain functional for more than 210 days, which has improved the school education system to a large extent,” it reads.
The School Education Department has claimed that in the past five year's student enrolment in government-run-schools have increased by over 17 percent.
It said that till the academic year 2023-24, the enrolment increased by 17.7 percent.(KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.