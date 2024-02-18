Student Enrolment: Data Suggests J & K Experienced Major Changes In 5 Yrs

The official documents accessed by the news agency-Kashmir News Observer (KNO) wherein the authorities have made comparison of major works and initiatives taken before and after 2019 reveal that prior to 2019, at least 819 civil works in schools were completed. However, after 2019 at least 2339 civil works were completed.

The documents further reveal that under the erstwhile centrally sponsored schemes including SSA, RMSA and Samagra Shiksha, at least 9635 civil works in schools were completed from 2004-2019 and post 2019, at least 12,600 such works were completed.“342 Spill over works also got completed.”

Earlier, the government had claimed that prior to 2019, schools in Jammu and Kashmir were witnessing a deficit of average number of working academic days due to 'unrest' here.

However, in the past five years, the academic days in schools of Jammu and Kashmir have increased by over 30 percent.“Prior to 2019, due to unrest, the average number of working days for which Schools remain functional was 128-150.”

“After 2019, the schools remain functional for more than 210 days, which has improved the school education system to a large extent,” it reads.

The School Education Department has claimed that in the past five year's student enrolment in government-run-schools have increased by over 17 percent.

It said that till the academic year 2023-24, the enrolment increased by 17.7 percent.(KNO)

