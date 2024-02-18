Private Schools In J & K Flout Admission Fee Ban

In December 2023, the committee for fixation and regulation of fee of private schools (FFRC) warned school administrators not to charge admission fees during the ongoing admission process in Jammu and Kashmir in violation of the established statute.

However, as the admission process for the new academic session has started, the parents haven't got any relief as the schools heads have found ways to charge the fee.

On Thursday, a picture of Doon International School's admission/registration form along with a break-up of the charges went viral on social media school had asked the parents to pay Rs one lakh as“development charges”.

Besides, it mentioned Rs 4200 as tuition fee and Rs 4070 as annual charges.

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), while taking note of the violation of the provisions under RTE Act and circular instructions issued by the directorate and FFRC in this regard, issued a notification asking Doon School to explain its position within three days.

“It is pertinent to mention here that capitation fee means any kind of donation, admission fee or contribution or payment other than the fee notified by the school,” the notification reads.

“Before any action is initiated against your school, you are asked to explain your position within three days as to why provisions of RTE Act and circular instructions issued by this directorate are being violated by your institution failing which it shall be presumed that you have nothing to say in your defence and action under rules will be initiated against your school which may include fine and even derecognition of the school,” it added.

DSEK said that section 13 of Right to Education Act 2009 clarifies that no school or person shall, while admitting a child, collect any capitation fee. It also said that any school or person, if in contravention of the provision of sub-section(1), receives a capitation fee, shall be punishable with fine which may extend to ten times the capitation fee charged.

However, Chairman Doon International School Srinagar, Showkat Hussain Khan

refuted the allegations and asserted that they respect the guidelines issued by the FFRC.

“These are baseless reports. We didn't take any admission fee. We only take annual, bus and tuition fees,” Khan said.

Sources from the education department, however told Kashmir Observer that parents are themselves responsible as they are willing to pay the amount to secure the admission of their kids.



G N Var, President at Private Schools' Association said that“few schools” are maligning the image of others.

He however noted that as per norms private schools have to notify the fee structure 45 days before the commencement of the session. However, he said at the same time the fee committee hasn't allowed the schools to notify the fee structure.

“We have over 6000 schools in UT and it is impossible for the FFRC to fix the fee structure in a month, as a result private schools are in a dilemma,” Var added.

He further said that the private schools will gradually stop taking admission in the current session.

Piyush Singla,

Principal Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, told Kashmir Observer that“strict action” shall be taken against the violators.

He said few cases which came to their notice through socialmedia have been flagged to concerned Deputy Commissioner and Director School Education for“strict action in the matter”

“Any parent who wants to make a complaint can send a written complaint to FFRC or to the School Education Dept.,” Singla said.

Notably, post abrogation when hundreds of central laws were implemented in the newly carved union territory a few including Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. is yet to be implemented.

Under the RTE act, Economically weaker sections (EWS) are able to secure admission in top schools who had to reserve a 25 percent quota for them.

However, as of now the

students of EWS aren't able to take admission in leading schools of the valley as the schools do not reserve any quota for the poor students.

According to the Act, the government will cover the expenses of educating these underprivileged children.

“That's the reason this act is not being implemented here. The Govt has to reimburse fees to the private schools,” sources said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now