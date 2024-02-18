For Decades, Congress Created Obstacles In Art 370 Abrogation: PM Modi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Haryana- Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the Congress on Friday over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now.
Addressing a public gathering after he laid the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated several projects in Rewari in Haryana, he said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people's blessings.
Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian.
Targeting the opposition Congress, Modi said those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be built in Ayodhya are also chanting 'Jai Siya Ram' now.
For decades, the Congress had created obstacles in the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said he had given a guarantee and fulfilled it by scrapping Article 370. Read Also PM To Inaugurate Projects Worth 3,161 Cr In J&K Security Heightened In J&K Ahead of PM's Visit
Modi said his first event after the BJP declared him as its prime ministerial candidate in the run-up to the 2014 general elections was in Rewari in September 2013.
“As prime ministerial candidate, I had given some guarantees.” The country wanted a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and it has been fulfilled, he said.
Modi said people are now saying that since he has come to Rewari again, the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats this time - 'Abki Baar NDA Sarkar 400 Paar' - with people's blessings.
Seats are important in a democracy,“but for me people's blessings are the biggest asset”, he added.
The Lok Sabha polls are due in April-May.
India could successfully host the G-20 summit last year because of people's blessings, he told the gathering.
In the 10 years of his government, India rose from the eleventh spot to become the fifth largest economy in the world and it was due to people's blessings, he further said.
“I need your blessings to make India the third largest economy in my third term, in coming years,” he said.
