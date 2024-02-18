Govt Signs Mou To Facilitate Stay Of J & K Residents' In Delhi

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) NEW DELHI- Aimed at facilitating the stay of residents of J&K in Delhi, the Jammu and Kashmir on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Youth Hostel Trust (NYHT).
The MoU, which has been inked as part of ongoing endeavours of Resident Commission of J&K under“SAMBHAAV UTSAV”, was formally signed by Principal Resident Commissioner, Dr. Rashmi Singh and NYHT's OSD and Officiating Secretary, J S Walia in presence of Chairman NYHT, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, at Chanakya Puri.
ADVERTISEMENT
The initiative would help the stay of residents of J&K in Delhi who visit the capital city due to various reasons like entrepreneurship, education and medical.
Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who has recently been elected as the new Chairman of National Youth Hostel Trust, welcomed the proposal from J&K House to meet the growing demand for accommodation and also for sharing the catering arrangement.
With signing of this MOU, the National Youth Hostel Trust shall give preference to requests from J&K House for boarding and lodging facilities. The infrastructure of 190 beds (including dormitories and individual rooms) with facilities like TV and fridge in AC rooms with attached bathroom, complimentary breakfast shall be available for J&K House as part of this MOU. Read Also Info Deptt Accords Warm Send-Off To Outgoing DDI J&K To Evict Unauthorized Persons From Health Facilities; Empowers BMOs
The Principal Resident Commissioner mentioned that this
initiative has been undertaken as a part of“Hello J&K” component which was launched by Lieutenant Governor of J&K on 13th, February, 2024 while inaugurating“SAMBAAV UTSAV” at Jammu & Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.