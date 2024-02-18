Govt Signs Mou To Facilitate Stay Of J & K Residents' In Delhi

The MoU, which has been inked as part of ongoing endeavours of Resident Commission of J&K under“SAMBHAAV UTSAV”, was formally signed by Principal Resident Commissioner, Dr. Rashmi Singh and NYHT's OSD and Officiating Secretary, J S Walia in presence of Chairman NYHT, Mohammad Shafi Pandit, at Chanakya Puri.

The initiative would help the stay of residents of J&K in Delhi who visit the capital city due to various reasons like entrepreneurship, education and medical.

Mohammad Shafi Pandit, who has recently been elected as the new Chairman of National Youth Hostel Trust, welcomed the proposal from J&K House to meet the growing demand for accommodation and also for sharing the catering arrangement.

With signing of this MOU, the National Youth Hostel Trust shall give preference to requests from J&K House for boarding and lodging facilities. The infrastructure of 190 beds (including dormitories and individual rooms) with facilities like TV and fridge in AC rooms with attached bathroom, complimentary breakfast shall be available for J&K House as part of this MOU.

The Principal Resident Commissioner mentioned that this

initiative has been undertaken as a part of“Hello J&K” component which was launched by Lieutenant Governor of J&K on 13th, February, 2024 while inaugurating“SAMBAAV UTSAV” at Jammu & Kashmir Resident Commission, New Delhi.

