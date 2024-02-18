Security Heightened In J & K Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that the security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir have been tightened to ensure there is no untoward incident ahead of February 20 when the Prime Minister arrives.

“Besides upgradation of vigil on the borders, the security forces are patrolling the highways and other vulnerable spots, from the security point of view”, the officer said, adding,“frisking has also been intensified in many south districts including Kulgam.”

He said that naka checking has been increased in Kulgam and vehicles and bikes without number plates are being seized.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on February 20 and will inaugurate various projects including AIIMS Jammu, world's highest railway bridge over Chenab, and north India's first river rejuvenation project - Devika river project - in Udhampur.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now