Security Heightened In J & K Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security has been heightened in Kashmir valley ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu next week.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency GNS reported that the security arrangements across Jammu and Kashmir have been tightened to ensure there is no untoward incident ahead of February 20 when the Prime Minister arrives.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Besides upgradation of vigil on the borders, the security forces are patrolling the highways and other vulnerable spots, from the security point of view”, the officer said, adding,“frisking has also been intensified in many south districts including Kulgam.”
He said that naka checking has been increased in Kulgam and vehicles and bikes without number plates are being seized.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu on February 20 and will inaugurate various projects including AIIMS Jammu, world's highest railway bridge over Chenab, and north India's first river rejuvenation project - Devika river project - in Udhampur. Read Also PM Modi To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Projects Worth Over Rs 3,161 Crore In J&K Next Week My Visit Has Added New Vigour To India-Qatar Friendship: PM Modi
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN18022024000215011059ID1107867636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.