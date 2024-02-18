School Building Damaged In Fire Mishap In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A school building got damaged due to a fire incident in Chattabal area of Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire broke out in Valley Common Wealth School in Chattabal Veer area today afternoon.
He said that the school building got partially damaged in the fire incident, while cause of fire was being ascertained.
