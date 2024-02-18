Drug Peddler Gets 10-Yrs Jail, 2 Accused Acquitted

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A drug peddler was on Thursday sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs one lakh while two persons accused of possessing contraband drugs were acquitted.
4th Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Gowhar Majid Dalal sentenced the drug peddler, Mohammad Junaid Raina of Kaloosa Bandipora, to ten years in jail and imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on him, three days after convicting him for possessing ten boxes of banned drug here in 2020.
According to prosecution, on 23 June 2020 acase (FIR 113/2020) under section 8/21NDPS Act came to be registered after a police naka party stopped a City Honda car near Ansari Crossing adjacent to Toyota Showroom here and its driver, Raina, was arrested following recovery of 10 boxes of Spasmo Proxyvon plus from the dickey of vehicle.
After completion of the investigation, the charge sheet was presented before the court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar on 24 August 2020 and the same was transferred to the 4th Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar for trial.
“The accused is found involved in case FIR no. 113/2020 police station Parimpora for the commission of offences u/s 8/21 NDPS Act, as he is found in possession of commercial quantity illegal drug (contraband) , for which he has not given any legal justification,” the judge- Gowhar Majid Dalal, held after a full-fledged trial. Read Also 186 Drug Peddlers Arrested In Srinagar In 2023 Police Attaches Property Of Notorious Drug Peddler In South Kashmir's Kulgam
“Prosecution has succeeded in proving the case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt. Accused failed to rebut the possession by proving his innocence as envisaged U/S 54 NDPS Act,” the court said, adding,”Accordingly he is convicted for the commission of offence under section 8/21NDPS Act.”
While the court convicted Raina on February 12 last, it sentenced him to ten years in jail and imposed Rs one lakh fine. In case of failure to pay fine amount, the court ordered that the convicted person shall undergo imprisonment of one year more.
Meanwhile, 1st Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Khursheed
Islam acquitted two accused persons, one of them arrested along with a juvenile during Naka checking at 90 feet Road Khomani Chowk Bemina on 30 November 2022. Police had said that narcotic drugs in the shape of Codeine phosphate containing 20 bottles were recovered from the possession of accused persons. Later a third person was arrested on the disclosure of one of the accused persons and eight bottles of“Gorex” were claimed to have been recovered from his shop, the prosecution had said. One of the accused being juvenile was dropped in the charge sheet with the direction to the I.O., to file a separate challan against him before the juvenile court.
“...the prosecution has not been able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubts against the accused persons , as such by extending the benefit of doubt, the accused are acquitted of the charges levelled against them,” the court said, adding,“Both the accused persons who are under custody and presently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar shall now be released forthwith, if not required in any other case.”
