Drug Peddler Gets 10-Yrs Jail, 2 Accused Acquitted

4th Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar Gowhar Majid Dalal sentenced the drug peddler, Mohammad Junaid Raina of Kaloosa Bandipora, to ten years in jail and imposed Rs 10 lakh fine on him, three days after convicting him for possessing ten boxes of banned drug here in 2020.



According to prosecution, on 23 June 2020 acase (FIR 113/2020) under section 8/21NDPS Act came to be registered after a police naka party stopped a City Honda car near Ansari Crossing adjacent to Toyota Showroom here and its driver, Raina, was arrested following recovery of 10 boxes of Spasmo Proxyvon plus from the dickey of vehicle.



After completion of the investigation, the charge sheet was presented before the court of Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar on 24 August 2020 and the same was transferred to the 4th Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar for trial.

“The accused is found involved in case FIR no. 113/2020 police station Parimpora for the commission of offences u/s 8/21 NDPS Act, as he is found in possession of commercial quantity illegal drug (contraband) , for which he has not given any legal justification,” the judge- Gowhar Majid Dalal, held after a full-fledged trial.

“Prosecution has succeeded in proving the case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt. Accused failed to rebut the possession by proving his innocence as envisaged U/S 54 NDPS Act,” the court said, adding,”Accordingly he is convicted for the commission of offence under section 8/21NDPS Act.”



While the court convicted Raina on February 12 last, it sentenced him to ten years in jail and imposed Rs one lakh fine. In case of failure to pay fine amount, the court ordered that the convicted person shall undergo imprisonment of one year more.