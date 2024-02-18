Police Working On Plan To Deter Terrorism Recruitment: DGP

“You will see, in the days ahead, we will be following a plan to ensure that no youth joins terrorism in J&K. We are in touch with parents, teachers, civil society and masjid heads to make our plan a success,” he said while talking to reporters on the side-lines of Public Darbar at District Police Lines (DPL) Baramulla.

DGP Swain said that he has been stating time and again that the young boy with no beard on his face picking up the gun is a“victim.”“The real culprit is the one who hands over the gun and money to this young boy. We are going tough against the ones who lure these young minds,” he said.

About the public darbars, he said people including those associated with the police family have a wide range of issues like land disputes, delay in police investigations and queries related to old inquiries.“Issues related to Police Headquarters are being resolved by me within no time. Cases related to pending investigations are taking a bit of time,” he said.

To a query about increasing the frequency of public darbars and involving more officers into it, the DGP said that many officers are being gradually evolved into public darbars for resolving the issues related to people.“I agree that the frequency of public darbars needs to be increased,” he said.

Reiterating that the police job is difficult, the DGP said that a traffic accident can't be termed as a murder.“While ensuring punishment to the accused, we have to go tough against the culprit,” he said.

Terming the narco-terrorism a challenge, he said earlier it looked like that victims need treatment but of late it has come to fore that the addicts play peddlers as well.“We are trying to catch the big fish who supply drugs to addicts. As far as the demand of increasing the drug de-addiction centers, we will sit with the Chief Secretary and also with the Secretary Health and Medical Education and put forth our request of setting up more drug de-addiction centers,” the DGP said.

