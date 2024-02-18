ECI To Introduce PBF In J & K For Upcoming LS Polls

Voters, who opt for postal voting, also referred to as 'absentee' voting, exercise their franchise through mail as opposed to appearing in person at a polling station.

Those who are unable to cast a ballot in person for a certain reasons-such as being out of town, being disabled, or working on election day-may find this option very helpful, said Chand Kishore Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government at a one-day training workshop for a select group of media representatives at the office Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here.

Sharma referred to the change as a“significant development” in the electoral history of India, noting that those who fall under the purview of PBF may now vote without having to leave their homes to visit polling places.

Those having travelled outside their home constituency, including polling staff, security forces and police personnel, drivers and conductors can also cast their ballot through PBF, the facility, which he said is being introduced for the first time in J&K.

Regarding inmates lodged in different jails within and outside the UT, Sharma said that an ECI team would visit the jail to obtain the prisoners proper electoral information before enabling them to exercise their franchise.

Specially abled, COVID positive patients and senior citizens over 80 years of age, he said since the three come under the purview of PBF, they are entitled to exercise their franchise from the comfort of their homes.

According to ECI, an Absentee Voter wishing to vote by Postal Ballot has to make an application to the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency concerned, through Form-12D, filling in all particulars. Such applications seeking postal ballot facility should reach RO during the period from the date of announcement of the election to five days following the date of notification of the election concerned.

A polling team consisting of two polling officials, with a videographer and a security person, visit the elector's house and get the elector to vote on the Postal Ballot maintaining complete secrecy of the vote.

In the 2019 General Elections, the ECI allowed the disabled and people over 80 years of age to cast their vote through postal ballot and this move had helped increase voter turnout.

A team of officials accompanied by a security official, a media representative along with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) visit their homes and collect their personal data before enabling them to cast a ballot.

