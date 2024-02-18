Sachin Tendulkar Visits Bat Factory In South Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Former legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday visited a bat manufacturing factory in Chersoo area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Tendulkar visited MJ Sports factory in Chersoo area today and interacted with the workers there.
MJ Sports factory, which manufactures bats, is owned by two brothers Manzoor Ahmad and Javid Ahmad of Chersoo.
Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife and daughter Sara Tendulkar-
