Video- Heavy Snowfall Forecast: MED Kashmir Gears Up Men & Machinery, Says 300 Machines On Standby Mode

Meteorological forecasts extended wet spell from February 17. Mechanical Engineering Department Kashmir gears up with 300 machines on standby across the valley and advanced snow clearance technology with 22 control rooms across the valley, urging people not to park their vehicles on roadsides to ensure smooth snow clearance of roads.

