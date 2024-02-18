Video- Heavy Snowfall Forecast: MED Kashmir Gears Up Men & Machinery, Says 300 Machines On Standby Mode

               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heavy Snowfall Forecast: MED Kashmir Gears Up Men & Machinery, Says 300 Machines On Standby Mode


2/18/2024

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also MeT Issues 'Yellow Warning' Amid Wet Spell Forecast In J&K 5-day Wet Spell To Begin In Kashmir Today: MeT

Meteorological forecasts extended wet spell from February 17. Mechanical Engineering Department Kashmir gears up with 300 machines on standby across the valley and advanced snow clearance technology with 22 control rooms across the valley, urging people not to park their vehicles on roadsides to ensure smooth snow clearance of roads.

