Four Despatches, Including The One In The Prosaic Vein

WAILS OF THE VALE

(Transcription of a small poem,from the writer's

kashmiri opera,Gatte Patte Gaash; Written in 1991: ADDRESSED TO ALL READERS)

W ho

Axed our Chinars

And harpooned

The temple-ponds;

B listered with bile

My liver asks

Who spilled blood?

On my verdure;

B oils abound



The Pine-wood breast

Yet the pain

Would subside if,

My hand could find

A place to sooth.

W ith dust of aeons

Settled on glass

And hands of clock

Forgotten somewhere;

N umberless islands

Have erupted

In the Jhelum;

As unfamiliar breath

Separates

The mates of age,

B eds freeze at night

As winter loneliness

Creeps;

Wrinkled countenance

And hands shiver;

Time has embarked

On the wild-run;

F light of crows

Raise the din.

F loral curls

Dishevelled on mat;

W ho torched

The votive- threads

Of shrines,

F urrowing milk-teeth

In the graveyard.

W ho made my kids?

Babble

An alien lingo,

S ilencing

Eloquence of the

Ecstatic words,

Learnt in the lap of

Saint's mother*,

(*Lul Ded)

T rampled beneath goes

Our own heart,

When shall we correct

The staggering gait?

Despatch – ll

( Another small poem, 'CALL'; written in 1991: ADDRESSED TO SOME YOUTH AND THEIR GRIEVING MOTHERS)



C A L L

C rouching slowly

To comb the tousled strands

Of my poem

The moist breeze of ideas

Had begun to ferry

The landscape of words

When rushes shrieked

And harps in hedges

Went mute

(- hearing her voice)/

“Of one colour you will find

The votive threads and my veil,

Same flicker you will find

Of my eyes and the lamps

(-placed on Karevas)

What is strewn on every path?

Flowers or blood?

Who can tell ?

Willow tresses, song of brooks

Unkempt hair and my call.

Arms outstretched

Pines and chinar

Keep vigil with me



For a glimpse of you./

Still in dalliance

(-with a dream)?

Captive ?

Eliminated ?



-upstream

Speak up child

Hear my call./

See your sibling

Arisen today

Demanding in his own calmer way

For your father's piece of land

That we wish to till & embellish

With our own hand./

I used to tell you

To emulate his temper

You listened not



So I thought

Time will calm you

Or balm me with forbearance

But I was wrong

Gashes weep



Pains shriek

Parched voice words my call/

Wish you return

Suddenly

And cup my eyes

From behind

Whispering softly

The name you gave me

Before I could think of one,

For you, my child

(“- Ma”).//



Despatch -lll

( Rendition of the well known small Nazm“Dashte Tanehaye Main” of Faiz Ahmed Faiz: ADDRESSED TO ALL DESPAIRING SOULS)

ROSES IN DECEMBER



I n this desolate expanse

Of loneliness

Now and then I see



My love



Trembling shadows of your voice

Beckoning mirages of your lips

Emerging through



The dusty thistles

Of distance

I see abloom

Roses and jasmine



Of your countenance

Close by

The fire of your breath rises up



-smouldering slowly in its own fragrance

And there

Beneath the distant horizon

Descends lightly

Drop by drop

The glistening dew

Of your loving glance

Soothed by the touch of your memory

O Love

My heart tends to believe

The night of union has arrived

The day of separation has ended

When in reality

The wee hours of separation

Have just begun.///

Despatch – lV

( On the unnerving-unemployment-problem of J&K and 'the apparent embargo on the absorption in Government

offices')

'FOR YOU TOO , SIR'

As our Health Care & Education sectors are thirsting for adequate manpower, (especially in rural areas) that can be easily satiated with the locally available human resource, the author humbly addresses Some Verses , appearing

herein under to the planners and executors sitting

in highest echelons , hoping that requisite concrete steps (...purely on humanitarian basis, in right earnest.... understanding that topographical realities of J&K dictate that Government sector has a“large job-absorption capacity”) will be announced without further delay....so that our grieving 'IDLE NUMBER'

receives balm through this token contribution in visionary vein will be also , ( the author hopes) a step towards the betterment of economy by producing more productive

humans- who can contribute if nurtured as potential & actual resource in an affordable environ.



Propelled by the Directive principles enshrined in the constitution and the concept of welfare state, compassionate views can be taken, it is hoped, by the Government for timely intervention, lest our youth fall further down the 'depression & drug drains'.









'Let me not tarry here longer, ... (continues the author)...and

proceed directly to address these verses to the ones sitting in the highest chairs' :



“ ....in the golden tray of your munificence

If there is

A shawl that can soothe

Spread it on that part of the body

Where it hurts the most



..Spread the velvet of your clothes

Under our aching feet ”///

The author is a Srinagar based Penman, Columnist & Poet, who has been contributing write ups to newspapers & literary journals from over two decades

