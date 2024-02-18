Security Stepped Up In Kashmir Ahead Of PM`S Visit

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Security forces have been put on an alert in Kashmir ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu on Tuesday.
Police and paramilitary forces are conducting random checking of vehicles at dozens of places in the city and elsewhere, officials said here on Sunday.
Special checking points have been set up at various places entry and exit points in Srinagar as a precautionary measure, the officials said.
Although the prime minister will be visiting Jammu region, security agencies in the valley have been put on an alert to ensure that terrorists do not carry out any subversive activities during the high profile visit to the Union territory, they said.
This will be Modi's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir during his second term in office.
The prime minister is expected to inaugurate various development projects during his visit to Jammu which include AIIMS hospital Jammu, world's highest railway bridge over Chenab river and Devika river project in Udhampur.
Modi is likely to remotely flag off the first train in Sangaldan-Baramulla rail link and also address a public rally in Jammu later in the day.
