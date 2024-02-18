Farmers In Greece To Continue Protests, Government Promises Tax Relief

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Greek farmers vowed to continue protests after a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

After a meeting between Mitsotakis and representatives of farmers' unions, the government made more concessions, promising lower electricity bills for farmers for a decade as well as state support in settling overdue bills.

A few days ago, the government had promised discounts on electricity bills and tax relief for diesel used in agricultural production for this year.

Farmers deemed the concessions insufficient, particularly in convincing young farmers to remain in the countryside for their livelihoods.

In an e-mailed press release, Mitsotakis said,“I believe that we can arrive at a common ground, which takes into account your own justified concerns, but also takes into account the fact that the country's fiscal margins are given and limited.”

Greek farmers have been protesting for weeks.