Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki Due In Cyprus

Palestinian foreign minister Riad Malki will arrive in Cyprus later for talks with the President and Foreign Minister.

Middle East, bilateral relations, and the Cyprus problem are expected to top the agenda.

Elsewhere, the CIA Director is due in Egypt for discussions on a Qatari-brokered ceasefire plan to halt fighting in Gaza in exchange for Hamas freeing Israeli captives.

Discussions are set to take place in Cairo between the head of the CIA, William Burns, his Egyptian counterpart, and Qatar's Prime Minister.

The gathering comes as international pressure grows for a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel has been preparing to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, where more than a million people are taking shelter.