Tatar Visits Scene Of Turkish Earthquake

Last updated on February 13, 2024
The Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has visited the debris field of Isias Hotel, which collapsed in the February 6 earthquakes and where 72 people, including athletes from northern Cyprus lost their lives.
Tatar described the quake as the“disaster of the century” and stated that the date of February 6, 2023, when the earthquakes struck, will always be in their hearts.
Tatar then went to the New Cemetery with Governor Osman Varol, laid carnations on the graves of those who lost their lives in the disaster.
