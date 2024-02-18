Cyprus Asks Germany To Assist In Resuming Peace Talks

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides has asked Germany to effectively assist in resuming the peace talks for a solution to the Cyprus problem.

“We exchanged some opinions as to how Germany can facilitate a solution,” Christodoulides told journalists during a tour with visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Steinmeier started a three-day official visit to Cyprus on Monday, the first ever by a German head of state since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1960.

“Germany stands ready to support the UN process,” he said.

UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar visited Cyprus two weeks ago in efforts to resume the Cyprus peace process.

Steinmeier wraps up historic visit to Cyprus BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 13, 2024 6:28 PM

Frank Walter Steinmeier's historic visit to Cyprus has wrapped up. It was the first visit of a German President to...

Continue reading Steinmeier: Cyprus is truly a safe heaven in the region BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 13, 2024 7:18 AM

Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, and German President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier have met in Nicosia where they discussed the issue...

Continue reading