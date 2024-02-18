Greek Cypriots Visit Northern Cyprus In Record Numbers

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Greek Cypriots flocked to Turkish controlled Northern Cyprus in record numbers last year, according to local media.

Halkin Sesi, a prominent Turkish Cypriot daily, revealed that 7.7milllion, of which sixty-three thousand were Greek Cypriots, crossed the Green Line in 2023.

That figure constitutes a record number since 2003 when the barriers opened.

After a nearly 30-year ban on crossings, the Turkish Cypriot administration significantly eased travel restrictions across the dividing line in April 2003, allowing Greek Cypriots to cross at the Ledra Palace Crossing just outside the walls of old Nicosia.