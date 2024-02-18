Booking Website Warns Holidaymakers About North Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Accommodation website Booking is warning travelers visiting the Turkish occupied north of Cyprus that human rights may be threatened and that they should make“informed decisions about their accommodation and travel plans”.

Booking is one of the largest online travel agencies.

It is headquartered in Amsterdam, and is a subsidiary of Booking Holdings. In 2022, the company's mobile app was the most downloaded mobile app in the travel agency category.

The move will come as a blow to the Turkish Cypriot tourism industry which is increasingly reliant on foreign holidaymakers.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded the island.

Three U.N.-mediated negotiations to reunite Cyprus since 2004 have failed.