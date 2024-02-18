Russia Has Issued An Arrest Warrant Against The Prime Minister Of Estonia

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette)

Russian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Estonian Prime Minister Kaia Kalas, according to a statement on the Russian Interior Ministry's website in a fresh sign of tension with the Baltic states following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kalas is being prosecuted in Russia in a“criminal case,” the statement said, which did not specify the type of crime or offense the Estonian Prime Minister is accused of.

Arrest warrants were also issued against Estonian Foreign Minister Taimar Peterkop, as well as Lithuanian Culture Minister Simonas Kairis.