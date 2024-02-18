1 Dead, 7 Injured In Lebanon Rocket Attack On North Israel

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) One person was killed, and seven others injured in a rocket attack from Lebanon on Israel's northern city of Safed on Wednesday, said Israel's emergency service.

As medics scanned buildings that were hit by the rocket fire, the body of a woman was discovered, said Eli Bin, director general of Magen David Adom emergency service, adding that seven other people suffered moderate to light injuries.

Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement that militants in Lebanon fired at least five rockets at the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, triggering air raid sirens.

Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah have been exchanging fire since the beginning of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.