Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 28,576: Ministry

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 28,576 with 68,291 others wounded since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023, the Hamas-health ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

During the last 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 103 Palestinians and wounded 145 others, it added.

In addition, Palestinian medical and security sources told Xinhua that Israeli warplanes and artillery carried out attacks on various areas of the coastal enclave.

According to the sources, the aircraft also targeted some inhabited homes in the city of Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens of residents.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.