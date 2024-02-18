Drug Seizures Double In Sweden

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Swedish Customs seized over 11 metric tons of drugs in 2023, doubling the amount seized in 2022, according to statistics released on Wednesday.

Shipments of more than 100 kg were seized on 31 occasions, compared with eight large seizures in 2022, said the Swedish Customs, attributing the increase to a concentrated effort to stop larger shipments.

The drug seizures include nearly 7.2 metric tons of Cannabis, 1,162 kg of amphetamine, 1,303 kg of Cocaine, along with heroin and narcotic pills.