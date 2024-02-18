Cyprus: Worst Of Winter Storm Has Passed

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) After a morning of showers, strong winds and hail, forecasters say the storm over Cyprus is passing - but not before some additional rain in the region.

Speaking on CyBC, meteorological officer, Tasos Koulentis said the phenomena will be isolated, mainly in western and northern regions during Wednesday.

He did not exclud the possibility of more rain, adding the unsettled conditions will persist until Friday.

During the night, severe weather hit the Limassol district, but also in western areas of Nicosia, including Peristerona and Astromeritis.

Authorities in Limassol are still working their way through the damage caused by the storm, which included felled power lines, electric cuts and flooding.

Regions farther south and east of Limassol could get some rainfall later on Wednesday.