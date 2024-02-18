Greece Calls For Immediate, Lasting Cessation Of Hostilities In Gaza

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis called for an immediate and lasting cessation of hostilities in Gaza during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.

“It is clear that the international community must react immediately and collectively ... The truce and peace in the region must be placed under the auspices of the United Nations,” Gerapetritis said.“Diplomacy must succeed.”

The two ministers discussed ways to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and to stop displacements.

Greece is deeply concerned about the escalation of tension in Gaza and its spread to the West Bank, South Lebanon, Syria and the Red Sea, as well as a possible spread of the attacks to Rafah, Gerapetritis said.

He said Greece has expressed and will continue to express its position by actively participating in international forums and sending humanitarian aid to the region. On Wednesday, the country sent 20 tonnes of supplies by the Greek Red Cross to Gaza.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki condemned Israel's daily attacks and stressed the need for a political solution to end the crisis, let in humanitarian aid and establish a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israeli forces storm Nasser Hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2024 1:30 PM

Israeli forces on Thursday stormed Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis after demolishing its southern...

Cyprus- Palestine talks dominated by developments in Gaza BY FAMAGUSTA GAZETTE ON FEBRUARY 14, 2024 7:36 PM

The Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al Maliki's working visit to Cyprus was dominated by the situation in Gaza. However, during...